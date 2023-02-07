Jason Lee Brown, age 42, died at 7:14 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his brother’s home in Forest surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Arlington from 1-3 pm, with funeral services at the conclusion of the visitation at 3 pm. Pastor James Robinette will officiate and interment will be private. A dinner will follow the service at 1st Baptist Church.

Memorials may be given to the Crates Funeral Home or 1st Baptist Church, 206 North Martin Street, Forest Ohio 45843. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!