Age, 58

Kenton

Private family services for Jeffrey T. Rainsburg will be a later date.

He died on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at the St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

In lieu of flowers or food, the family has asked that memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Shriners. Those donations can be mailed to the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, 123 N. Main Street, Kenton, OH 43326.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

