Jerald (Stogie – Jerry) Vermillion

September, 26th 1944 – May 1st, 2021

There will be no services or visitation per his request.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey is honored to serve Jerry’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

