Jerry Conuth Hipsher

Graveside Services for Jerry C. Hipsher, 87, of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Grove Cemetery with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the Price-McElroy FuneralHome in Kenton.

Jerry C. Hipsher died Monday, June 6, 2022 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

