Age, 74

Kenton

Jo Ann Erwin, 74 of Kenton passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. John’s Evangelical Church where the service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. with an additional 1 hour of visitation prior to the service (10-11:00 a.m. Saturday). Pastor Randall Forester and Pastor Scott Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Keep Hardin County Beautiful, Love INC of Hardin County, Not by Choice, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

