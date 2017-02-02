Judy Kay Carles Posted on February 2, 2017 0 0 2 Judy Carlesage 76, Kenton Private graveside services for Judy Kay Carles were Tuesday at Grove Cemetery by Pastor Anita Van Buskirk. Memorials may be made the Mary Lou Johnson – Hardin County District Library. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. She died at 1:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription