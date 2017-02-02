Judy Kay Carles

ADA — An Ada couple has taken an aging village landmark and polished it into a community gem. Wayne “JR” and Linda Mason purchased the structure known as the “N” Men’s building and opened it up, cleaned it up and “moderned” it up in order to rent it out for weddings, reunions and parties. The public will see the progress made at the building tonight when the doors will open for what is to be a returning weekly event - Bingo.