Judy Kay Carles

Posted on February 2, 2017
Judy Carles
age 76, Kenton

Private graveside services for Judy Kay Carles were Tuesday at Grove Cemetery by Pastor Anita Van Buskirk.

Memorials may be made the Mary Lou Johnson – Hardin County District Library.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 1:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at   St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo.

