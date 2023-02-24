Karen S. (Buerger) Curtin

Karen Sue (Buerger) Curtin, 66 of Forest, passed away at 2:10 pm on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Marion General Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to A Kid Again, Central Ohio Chapter, 777-G Dearborn Park Lane, Columbus, Ohio 43085 (a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children with life-threatening medical conditions) or the Ohio Coalition for the Education of Children with Disabilities, 125 Executive Drive, Suite 200, Marion, Ohio 43302.

Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday, February 27, 2023 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10-11 am. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at stoutcrates.com.

