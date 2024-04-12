A memorial service for Kimberly Rae Acton, 60 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Kim passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the Hardin Memorial Hospital ER.

Memorial donations in Kim’s honor may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

