Landen R. Wood, 18 of Kenton passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at New Hope Fellowship, 13671 W. Pattison Ave, Kenton where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Thursday until the time of service. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

