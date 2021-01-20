Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 88

Forest

Lee Edward Ellcessor, age 88 of Forest, died at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay on Jan. 16, 2021.

A special thanks to his dialysis girls at the U.S. Renal Care in Findlay.

A visitation will be held Saturday January 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. until noon at Clark Shields Funeral Home. A funeral will start at noon with Pastor David Odegard officiating. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin County Council on Aging or Jackson Forest EMS in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

