Age, 98

Ada

formerly of Bucyrus and Dunkirk

Services for Lee O. Carpenter will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Deacon J. Michael Hood.

Military honors will be conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

A private family burial will be in Brokensword Cemetery, Brokensword, Ohio.

Friends may call two hours prior to services from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

He died at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 at Lima Memorial Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice and/or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

