Age, 98

Kenton

Services for Lester Johns will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Tim Pasma. Burial will be in the Huntsville Cemetery with military rites by Amvets Post 1994.

Friends may call from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday.

He died on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his residence.

Memorial donations may be made to the LaRue Baptist Church or the Amvets Post 1994.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

