Home Obituaries Lloyd W. McCrary

Lloyd W. McCrary

Posted on February 2, 2019
0
Lloyd McCrary
Lloyd McCrary
age 84, Kenton

Services for Lloyd W. McCrary will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Daviod Mosler. Burial will be in the York Cemetery.

Friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Faith Lighthouse Church of God.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 1:45 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Esther Kagak-Patterson

    Esther Kagak-Patterson

    Esther Kagak-Patterson, 18, of Ridgeway, passed away Wednesday evening, January 30, 2019. …
    February 2, 2019
    1 min read
  • Jack Alexander

    Jack L. Alexander

    Jack L. Alexander, age 85, was called home to the Lord at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, January 26, …
    February 1, 2019
    1 min read
  • Roger Shepherd

    Roger Shepherd

    A memorial service for Roger Shepherd will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at the …
    February 1, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply