Services for Lloyd W. McCrary will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Daviod Mosler. Burial will be in the York Cemetery.

Friends may visit from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Faith Lighthouse Church of God.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 1:45 a.m. Friday, February 1, 2019 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

