Home Obituaries Margaret J. Gossard

Posted on July 23, 2019
0
Age, 82
Kenton

Services for Margaret J. Gossard will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God by Pastor Don Holbrook. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

She died at 3:46 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Lima Memorial Health System.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stephanie Spielman Fund for Cancer Research, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

