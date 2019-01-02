Home Obituaries Mary Ellen Bloom

Posted on January 2, 2019
Age, 94
Kenton

There will be no services for Mary Ellen Bloom. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died at 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at Hardin Hills Health Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

