Age, 98

formerly of Rushsylvania

Services for Mary Josephine Carr will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will be in the Ridgeway Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

She died of natural causes on July 8, 2020 at Arbor Woods Assisted Living, Jackson Mich.

In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made to the Hardin County Council on Aging.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

