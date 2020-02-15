Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A private family graveside service for Mary Louise Roberts will be held in the spring.

She died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Sparta, Ohio on Dec. 24, 1937 to the late Clifton and Kathleen (Atherton) Winegardner.

Memorial contributions may be made to Belle Center Summer Recreation, PO Box 404, Belle Center, Ohio 43310.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.