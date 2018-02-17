Services for Maxine Ellen Coy will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at LaRue United Methodist Church by Pastor Mike Raypholtz. Burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the LaRue United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 327 LaRue, OH 43332 and/or the Painter Creek Grange c/o Treasurer Jean Osborn, 19034 Co. Rd. 200, Mt. Victory, Ohio 43340

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

She died peacefully Thursday evening, Feb. 15, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

