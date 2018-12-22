Home Obituaries Maxine Helen Logan

Maxine Helen Logan

Posted on December 22, 2018
0
Maxine Logan
Maxine Logan
age 98, Lima

Services for Maxine Helen Logan will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 24, the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima by Pastor Richard Jueckstock. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .

She died at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at the Lima Convalescent Home.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Barry D. Fries

    A memorial service for Barry will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 27 at the Schindew…
    December 22, 2018
    1 min read
  • M. Maxine Hommel

    M. Maxine Hommel

    A celebration of life service for M. Maxine Hommel will be  at noon on Monday, December 24…
    December 22, 2018
    1 min read
  • Edward Gibson

    Edward Eddie ‘Hillbilly’ Gibson

    Services for Edward Eddie “Hillbilly” Gibson will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at the Pri…
    December 22, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply