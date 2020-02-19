Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Maxine Joan (Corbin) Eatherton will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Wharton First Church of God by Pastor David Olegard. A private family committal will follow at the Wharton-Richland-Union Cemetery.

Friends may call 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

She died Tuesday morning, Feb. 11, 2020.

She was born Sept. 13, 1926 to Alva Perry and Ruby Camilla (Kennedy) Corbin of Wharton.

Her twin brother Max Junior Corbin preceded her in death.

She graduated from the Wharton High School with the class of 1944, and attended college at Tiffin Business University. She worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base Dayton near the end of WWII.

Maxine married Merritt Asa Eatherton on April 23, 1947 at Wharton Church of God. Maxine worked for the Findlay News Agency for 14 years.

At the Wharton Church of God she was treasurer for over 53 years and taught all ages of Sunday School classes for 50 years. She was a member of the Women’s Christian Service Council and served on the church board.

She was an active part of the Auxiliary of Gideons International for over 30 years.

Memorials may be given in her memory toward missions at either Columbia City First Church of God, Wharton Church of God or to Gideons International in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

