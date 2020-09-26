Home Obituaries Melody Ann Brown

Melody Ann Brown

Posted on September 26, 2020
0
Age, 64
Kenton

Services for Melody Ann Brown will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton, A private family burial will take place at a later time.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday.

She died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Melody to Heartland Hospice. 

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

