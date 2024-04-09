Michael R. Overley, 82, of Saint Marys, died 10:22 Sunday, March 24, 2024, at St. Ritas Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial rites will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road. Private family burial rites will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon til the time of services on Saturday.

Memories and condolences may be shared via Millerfuneralhomes.net, and memorial gifts may be given to St. Rita’s Hospice.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!