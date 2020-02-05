Home Obituaries Nancy K. Randall

Nancy K. Randall

Posted on February 5, 2020
0
Age, 76
Kenton
A memorial service for Nancy K. Randall will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Kenton Christian Missionary Alliance Church by Pastor Steve Hess.
A full obituary was ran at an earlier date.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.


