Obit Albert ‘Al’ Horn Jr.

Albert H. “Al” Horn, Jr., age 98, of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family and friends on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, 200 East Columbus St., Kenton, OH 43326. Grave side funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Grove Cemetery, Kenton, Ohio, with Pastors Peter Paige and Scott Johnson officiating.

A memorial service commemorating Al’s life will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio, with Pastor Peter Paige officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Arrangements by Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions in memory of Albert H. Horn, Jr. to one of the following organizations: Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, OH, 43506; Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (CHWC) SHARE Foundation, 433 West High Street, Bryan, OH 43506; Hardin County Community Foundation, Box 343, Kenton, OH 43326; or to Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, OH 43506.

