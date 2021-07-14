Obit Darrell Gene Sullivan

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Darrell Gene Sullivan, 78, of West Mansfield passed away peacefully in the care of his family and Hospice at the home of his son, Randy on July 13, 2021 following a five year battle with diabetes and kidney disease.

Friends may call at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, 225 W. Taylor St., Mt. Victory, Ohio, on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral service will be held at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Jonathan Hanover officiating. Graveside services will be at the Byhalia Cemetery, Lingrell Rd., West Mansfield, Ohio following the service.

Memorial donations may be made to: SE Hardin & NW Union Joint Fire District, 212 S. Wheeler St., Mt. Victory, Ohio 43340, or Loving Care Hospice and Home Healt~79 London Ave., Marysville, Ohio 43040.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

