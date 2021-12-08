Obit David Alan Reed

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for David Alan Reed, 59 will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Steve Walter. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Friends may call two hours prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

He died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Grant Hospital, Columbus.

Memorial donations in David’s honor may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Editor’s Note: This obituary is being re-run with additional information provided by the family.