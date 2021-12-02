Obit Debbie Smith

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Debbie Smith

Funeral services for Debbie L. Smith, 63, of Mount Victory, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with her son; Bobby Smith officiating. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Debbie died on November 30, 2021 at the Marion General Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!