Obit Dolores “Maxine” Stout

Services for Dolores M. “Maxine” Stout , 85 will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center by Pastor Ted Dennis. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center is honored to serve the Stout family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

