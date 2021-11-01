Obit Dwayne Edward Brown

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Dwayne Edward Brown, 48, of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor John Holt officiating. Burial will follow at Wolfcreek Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Dwayne’s honor may be made to Lifeline of Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

