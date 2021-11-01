Obit Dwayne Edward Brown Posted on November 1, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Dwayne Edward Brown Funeral services for Dwayne Edward Brown, 48, of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor John Holt officiating. Burial will follow at Wolfcreek Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Dwayne’s honor may be made to Lifeline of Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!