Obit Frank W. Badertscher Posted on July 19, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Frank W. Badertscher, 78 were at noon today at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor Tom Dearth. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ada FFA and/or the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!