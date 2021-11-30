Obit Franklin Austin “Frank” Coyer Posted on November 30, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Franklin Austin “Frank” Coyer Services for Franklin Austin “Frank” Coyer, 84 will begin at noon on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow in Byhalia Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday. He died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!