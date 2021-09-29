Obit Jack Leroy Umbaugh Posted on September 29, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Jack Leroy Umbaugh Jack Leroy Umbaugh, 90, of Kenton, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 25th after a lengthy battle with illness. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 29th at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Pastor Steve Ramsey will officiate, and burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 28th at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire be worn. Memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to Universal Home and Health Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!