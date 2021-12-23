Obit James Marion “Jim” Collins Posted on December 23, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! James Marion “Jim” Collins James Marion “Jim” Collins, 73, of Bellefontaine and formerly of Camilla, GA, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022. in the Parker Bramlett Funeral Home, 410 E Broad St, Camilla, GA 31730, where friends may call one hour prior to the funeral.Burial will be in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Pelham, GA. EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Collins family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!