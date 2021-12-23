Obit James Marion “Jim” Collins

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















James Marion “Jim” Collins

James Marion “Jim” Collins, 73, of Bellefontaine and formerly of Camilla, GA, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022. in the Parker Bramlett Funeral Home, 410 E Broad St, Camilla, GA 31730, where friends may call one hour prior to the funeral.Burial will be in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Pelham, GA.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Collins family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

