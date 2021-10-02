Obit Nellie Louise Branan

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Nellie Louise Branan

Nellie Louise Branan, 87, of Arlington, passed away at the Bridge Hospice Care Center on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Visitation for Nellie will be on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 1:00-4:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840. Nellie’s Celebration of Life Service will be on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 in the Arlington United Methodist Church, 203 N. Main St., Arlington, Ohio 45814, where additional visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Nellie’s Celebration of Life Service will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Funeral Home Findlay & McComb Facebook page.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bridge Hospice for assisting Nellie and her family in “travelling through her last great earthly adventure”.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Nellie’s honor to Hardin Northern School 11589 SR 81 Dola, OH 45835, Arlington United Methodist Church 230 N Main Arlington, OH 45814, or Bridge Home Health And Hospice 15100 Birchaven Lane Findlay, OH 45840.

Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family Nellie and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or fond memory to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

