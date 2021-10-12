Obit Patricia Ann Risner

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Patricia Ann Risner

Funeral services for Patricia Ann Risner, 70, of Kenton, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Kenton with Rev. James Goldsmith officiating. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will take place at Rushsylvania Cemetery at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Patricia died on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Vancrest of Ada.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patricia’s name can be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net





















