Obit Rex A. Cole

Rex A. Cole

Rex Alan Cole, age 68, of Harrod passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by his family.

It was Rex’s wish to be cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be donated to the benevolence of the family c/o Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

