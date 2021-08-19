Obit Richard Lackey

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Visitation for Richard “Rick” Lackey, 53 will be 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, Aug. 23 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. In support of Rick, his family has asked everyone to wear their Pittsburgh Steelers gear or anything black and yellow. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

