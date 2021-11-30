Obit Robert Hoovler

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Robert Hoovler

Funeral services for Robert Hoovler, 69, of Belle Center, will be held at 1:00 P.M. On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Phil Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the funeral home.

Robert died on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his residence.

Memorial donations in Robert’s honor may be made to the Ohio Jr. Simmental Association, 11203 Mullinix Road, West Salem, Ohio 44287.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!