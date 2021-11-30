Obit Robert Hoovler Posted on November 30, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Robert Hoovler Funeral services for Robert Hoovler, 69, of Belle Center, will be held at 1:00 P.M. On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Phil Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the funeral home. Robert died on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his residence. Memorial donations in Robert’s honor may be made to the Ohio Jr. Simmental Association, 11203 Mullinix Road, West Salem, Ohio 44287. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!