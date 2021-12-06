Obit Ruth F. Zupp Posted on December 6, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Ruth F. Zupp Ruth F. Zupp, 83, of Rushsylvania, passed away Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Marysville. Pastor Linda Dulin-Moore will officiate Ruth’s graveside service on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 3 pm at Harper Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Greenfield United Methodist Church, 9609 Co. Rd. 2, West Mansfield, OH 43358. EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Zupp family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!