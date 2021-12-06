Obit Ruth F.  Zupp

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ruth F. Zupp

Ruth F. Zupp, 83, of Rushsylvania, passed away Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, Marysville.

Pastor Linda Dulin-Moore will officiate Ruth’s graveside service on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 3 pm at Harper Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Greenfield United Methodist Church, 9609 Co. Rd. 2, West Mansfield, OH 43358.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Zupp family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!