Obit: Ruth Louise (Baldwin) Sayre

Posted on May 7, 2021
Funeral services for Ruth Louise Sayre, 52, of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor David Odegard officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. A live stream of the service can be found on the funeral home facebook page. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.

Ruth died at her home unexpectedly on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

