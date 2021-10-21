Obit Tyler Christopher Renfrew

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tyler Christopher Renfrew

Tyler Christopher Renfrew, 35 of Kenton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Visitation for Tyler will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 1:00 – 5:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the family c/o the funeral home to be used for the continued care of his sons, Travis and Bryce. While attending the visitation, the family requests that masks be worn by everyone and to please dress casual and wear your favorite College or Pro team shirt. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

