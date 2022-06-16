Pamela J. (Porter) Cotrell

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast. (Ephesians 2: 8-9)

Pamela J. Cotrell, 66, Lima, completed her earthly assignment and was called to her heavenly home on June 7, 2022 at 12:30 a.m.

As per Pam’s wishes there will be no public viewing. A graveside service will be held at Lewis Grove Cemetery in Bath Township in Lima, Ohio on Friday June 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. Dr. Leah Eiden will speak.

In Lieu of Memorial contributions, it was Pam’s request that you consider making a phone call or visit to a person who is confined or to their caregiver.

Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

