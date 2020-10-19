Home Obituaries Patricia Mae Miller

Patricia Mae Miller

October 19, 2020
Age, 82
Ridgeway

Services for Patricia Mae Miller will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mount Victory by Pastor Terry Robinson. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.

She died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Memorial donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice.

pricefh.net

