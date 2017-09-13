Memorial services for Phillip M. Hamilton will be at 7 p.m. on Friday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Steve Walter. Burial will be at a later date.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church or the Hardin County Community Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at his residence.

