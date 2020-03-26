Home Obituaries Raymond Jeffrey Thompson

Raymond Jeffrey Thompson

Posted on March 26, 2020
Age, 66
Kenton

A private service is being planned for Raymond Jeffrey Thompson with a public service expected to take place in the future.

He died Monday, March 23, 2020 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace Chapel Community Church, 7798 Big Walnut Road, Westerville, OH 43082, or First United Methodist Church, 301 N. Main St. Ada, OH 45810.

Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest is in charge of arrangements.

