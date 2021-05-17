Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A visitation for Rebecca Kay Evans, 82 of Kenton, will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial at Wolfcreek Cemetery will be private. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.

Kay died on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

