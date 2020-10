Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 78

Kenton

A celebration of life service with an Elks Lodge of Sorrow service for Reginald Slack will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in the committal building at Grove Cemetery, Kenton. This will be followed by a luncheon at the Kenton Elks.

The full obituary was run at an earlier date.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton is assisting with the arrangements.