Age, 88

Alger

Rev. Calvin L. Waugh, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 8:51 AM at his residence in Alger.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Due to heating issues at the church in Alger, the funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church of Ada, 301 North Main Street, Ada, Ohio with Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military services conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 Honor Guard. The funeral service for Calvin will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers the family request that you please send donations to the Alger First United Methodist Church Mission Fund, Drawer C, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

