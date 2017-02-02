Rev. Clifton D. Roberts Sr.

Services for Rev. Clifton D. “Bud” Roberts Sr. will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview by Mark Foor. Burial will be in Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield, with military honors provided by Wapakoneta VFW Post 8845.

Friends may call noon-2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

He died Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, 2017 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

