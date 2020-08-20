Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 85

Kenton

The family of Richard L Winnett will hold a private service due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of life service will be scheduled in the future.

He died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community in Findlay from complications of COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library, and Tin Can Sailors at P.O. Box 100 Somerset, MA 02726..

